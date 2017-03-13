Three persons have been killed and five others injured in a coach-truck collision in Hub RCD Highway area of Balochistan here today.

According to rescue sources, a speeding coach was going to Karachi from Quetta which collided with a truck at Hub RCD Highway on Naka Khari due to over speeding. As a result, three persons were killed on the spot, while five sustained serious injuries.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for autopsies and treatment, respectively. The condition of three was stated to be serious.