The paralysed student Muhammad Ahmed from Larkana was sent to United States for treatment a month ago and now, he is recovering fast in Cincinnati hospital of Ohio.

According to Muhammad Ahmed's father Muhammad Rashid, so far two operations have been conducted by doctors and his speech therapy has been initiated. The tracheotomy tube has also been detached from Ahmed's neck. On the request of his family and after growing pressure from the media that highlighted the issue, Sindh government had sent Muhammad Ahmed along with his father and granted them 50 million rupees for the treatment in the United States of America.

According to Muhammad Ahmed'a father Muhammad Rashid, the boy is recovering very fast. In his recent video, he has written thank you notes to Sindh government, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan Army.

Ahmed, who was a student of Larkana Cadet College, was rendered mute and paralysed due to alleged torture by a teacher in November, 2016. According to the patient’s father Muhammad Rashid, it will take at least three months for the treatment to complete.

Rashid said his son’s treatment was made possible only after Geo News highlighted the issue and relevant personnel were forced to take notice. He was brought late November to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical College (JPMC) for medical examination by a board of doctors. The board declared that Ahmed’s throat had been broken at several places, and advised that he be sent abroad for further treatment.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in November approved the treatment of the alleged torture victim, and directed the health department to make necessary travel arrangements for Ahmed and his father.