Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel among five people were injured in a hand grenade attack in Balochistan’s city of Turbat, police said on Sunday.

Police said the unidentified men riding a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade in the Cinema Chowk area of Turbat, injuring three civilians and two FC personnel.

The attackers fled crime scene and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.