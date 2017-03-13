MULTAN-Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that he can’t sit silent on issues of national interests and will continue giving his opinion on all such issues.

Talking to this agency at his residence here on Sunday, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said that Pakistan is passing through a critical juncture of its history and the country’s leadership has to take important decisions to safeguard sovereignty, stability of the country and well-being of the countrymen.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game-changer which has become indigestible for the anti-state elements who have been engaged in harming Pakistan from within the country and abroad. Mr Hashmi said that the entire nation is united against the menace of terrorism and Operation Raddul Fasaad will help wipe out terrorists and their facilitators from every nook and cranny of the country.

“Raddul Fasaad will prove to be a milestone in the elimination of terrorism from the country,” he expressed his optimism.

Mr Hashmi urged the political parties to shun the politics based on sectarianism and parochialism. “We all are Pakistanis and there is no difference between Pakhtun, Punjabi, Saraiki, Sindhi or Balochi, all area patriots and brothers”, he emphasised.

He expressed his hope that the CPEC will change the fate of country and its people. “We all should work sincerely to make the CPEC successful”, he asserted.