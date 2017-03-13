BUREWALA/FAISALABAD-Eight persons including a woman and her two daughters were killed in three road accidents occurred in different areas here on Sunday.

In Burewala, two policemen died when their car crashed into a sugarcane-laden trailer here. The police and rescue sources said that the accident occurred on Chichawatni Road near Adda Lando Masjid. ASI Tufail Muhammad and Constable Manzoor Ahmad of Chichawatni Saddr Police were on the way to Chichawatni from Burewala when the accident. Both the cops died on the spot and the police and rescue teams pulled out the dead bodies from the car after cutting its body.

In another incident, two persons were killed and three others got injured when a speeding mini-truck ploughed into a roadside restaurant near Chak 461/EB here Sunday morning.

The mini-truck (LES-2644) was on the way to Luddon when it ploughed into a roadside restaurant while saving a motorcyclist near Chak 461/EB. As a result motorcyclist Muhammad Ramzan, resident of Masoom Shah Road Burewala and restaurant owner Abdul Sattar, resident of Chak 327/EB were killed on the spot while three others sustained multiple injuries. The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Burewala. The mini-truck driver managed to flee from the scene while the police have started investigation.

In Faisalabad, a woman, her two daughters and a driver were killed and two others suffered multiple injuries when a passenger bus rammed into a van here on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to speeding on Samundri-Rajana Road.

The bus with wedding guests onboard was on the way back from a marriage ceremony. A woman, her two daughters and driver of the bus were among the dead.

The rescuers shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital.