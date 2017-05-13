SIALKOT-Amid tall claims of Paro Punjab, Baro Punjab, as many as 392 different government boys and girls schools, both primary and middle, have been deprived of electricity in all the four tehsil of Sialkot district, exposing the widespread negligence and apathy on the part of Education Department officials.

According to record of the District Education Department, a total of 392 government schools (376 primary and 16 middle schools) have been deprived of electricity since their establishment several decades ago.

Due to the unavailability of the basic facility of electricity, innocent children are forced to get education in these schools without having electricity in the prevailing scorching hot weather.

According to senior officials of the Sialkot Education Department, there 135 government schools including five girls middle schools, two boys middle schools, 92 girls primary schools and 36 boys primary schools, which have been without electricity since its establishment in Sialkot tehsil. In Daska tehsil, 51 government schools - one boys middle school, 29 girls primary schools and 21 boys primary schools); in Pasrur tehsil, 152 government schools (including six girls middle schools, two boys middle schools, 109 girls primary schools and 43 boys primary schools) are deprived of electricity and in Sambrial tehsil, there are 54 government schools - 38 girls primary schools and 16 boys primary schools - have been deprived of electricity since their establishment several decades ago.

Meanwhile, parents of students and local social, educational, religious and political circles have expressed grave concern over the critical situation and questioned the government claims regarding education promotion. They termed the unavailability of electricity in these schools as an official apathy and negligence, which have been affecting the innocent students adversely. "It seems the students are forced to get education without electricity in such a hot weather," they regretted.

They said that this miserable situation has also left several question marks on the performance of the local senior officials of the Sialkot education department and even the local elected representatives.

"It is pity the lawmakers, claim to be public representatives, are unaware of their responsibilities and unable to provide the public what is their due," they criticised.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Capt (r) Muhammad Asif and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail to take notice of worst officials negligence and indifference and ensure early electrification of these government schools during the upcoming summer vacations.

On the other hand, senior officials of the Education Department are of the view that Sialkot District Education Authority CEO Muhammad Farooq has sent a detailed report about the "power-less" schools' miseries to the Punjab government. "Through the report, the CEO has driven attention of the provincial government towards early electrification of these neglected government schools," the officials claimed, adding that the report has also suggested provision of solar energy systems to ensure electricity to these schools.

VEHICLES HANDING OVER

Sialkot District and Sessions Judge Abdul Qayyum Khan handed over new official vehicles to five local Additional District and Session Judges and two senior civil judges at a ceremony held at the District Courts here.