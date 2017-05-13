Beijing - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in China Friday on a weeklong visit, on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Pervaiz Khattak and Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri.

Besides, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Commerce Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, State Minister for IT Anusha Rehman, PM's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz were also accompanying the prime minister.

During the visit, the prime minister would mainly join 27 heads of states and governments to attend 'Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation' being hosted by Chinese government in Beijing on May 14-15.

The Belt and Road Forum (BRF) is part of the "Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road" (OBOR) initiative launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship programme of the OBOR.

The Forum is aimed at promoting common development through win-win cooperation.

At BRF, the prime minister is scheduled to address the high-level dialogue as well as both the sessions of leaders' roundtable. He is among only three world leaders who would address the concluding session.

During his visit, the prime minister would hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

On the occasion, a number of agreements and MoUs related to the CPEC projects are also expected to be signed.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several other heads of state and government attending the event.

Prime Minister Sharif is also scheduled to visit Hangzhou province and Hong Kong where his interaction with business leaders and participation in investment conferences are on the agenda.

Talking to APP on board PM’s special aircraft, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said agreements for construction of Gwadar Airport, Gwadar expressway and upgradation of railway track ML-1 were on the agenda of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his week-long visit to China.

The minister said China Pakistan Economic Corridor was world's biggest-ever project of regional connectivity and shining part of the One Belt and One Road (OBOR) initiative of President Xi.

He said under the OBOR, China was aiming at establishing regional connectivity with Africa and Asia through multiple linkages. He said after an MoU between the two leaders, the two countries reached an agreement for the execution of various projects costing $46 billion.

He said though the visit of Chinese president faced a delay owing to negative politics in the country, the government managed to launch work worth over $50 billion including energy and infrastructure.

He said a distinctive aspect of the BRF was that it was being participated by the chief ministers of the four provinces which would give a strong message of cohesiveness among the national leadership on national security, development and particularly the CPEC.

He said under CPEC, railway track would be upgraded from Karachi to Landi Kotal to double the speed from existing 80 kilometres per hour to 160 km per hour.

Such an upgradation of railways would not only usher an era of economic development by enhancing local market's access to other markets besides enhancing competitiveness.

UNITED FOR NATIONAL INTERESTS: Khattak

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak expressed full support on matters of national interests setting aside political differences. "Politics aside, we are ready to extend support for Pakistan's progress and prosperity," the chief minister said in an interview with APP.

Khattak said China was Pakistan's closest friend and all political parties were fully supportive of its agenda of collective development for the region. "We want to give impression to the world that no matter how great our political differences may be, we are united on national issues," he said.

He vowed to focus energies for development of the country and work hard for its future.

The KP chief minister said the reservations of his province over the western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been settled and there were no apprehensions about it.

He termed CPEC a mega project destined to ensure prosperity of the region besides improving communication and connectivity.