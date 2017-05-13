A domestic female maid has passed away who was allegedly tortured in Lahore's Model Town vicinity earlier this week.

20-year old Munazza, who belonged to Vehari, was employed by a house in Model Town's H block, the police said. She was admitted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment following which she passed away.

According to the police, the woman's body does not have any torture marks.

The deceased's family alleged that Munazza was physically tortured by her employers.

"The post-mortem report will determine if the cause of the death was an ailment or suicide," the police stated.