KARACHI:- Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of slain ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, has tweeted against the Ehteram-e-Ramazan Bill approved by the Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs. According to her tweet, nobody should be stopped from eating or drinking during the month of Ramazan out of dehydration and heat stroke. Hence, she termed this a ‘ridiculous law’. According to the law, the people eating or smoking openly during the month of Ramazan will be fined Rs 500 and a 3-month imprisonment.–NNI

TV channels or cinema houses will be fined Rs 500,000 or more if they violate the law.