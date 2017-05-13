Lahore Zoo’s sole elephant and visitors’ most beloved attraction, Suzi, died today's morning after an acute pain in her legs, according to zoo officials.

Officials of the zoo administration said Suzi had been transported to Pakistan in the late 1980s and was around 35 years old.

They added that the female elephant had reached her natural life span limit.

According to reports, the zoo administration had discontinued rides on the elephant several years ago after realising that she could not support the weight on her back.

Officials said Suzi was the most attractive feature at the zoo and would enthrall visitors, especially children, for hours.