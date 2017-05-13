TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy admitted to Pirmahal THQ Hospital succumbed to chickenpox here on Friday. According to hospital sources, deceased Rajab Ali, resident of Nasir Nagar was admitted to the Pirmahal THQ Hospital with symptoms of chickenpox. He, however, could not recover and breathed his last in the hospital. On the other hand, sources in Toba DHQ Hospital informed that 20 chickenpox patients were brought to the hospital. "Out of the total number, 19 patients were discharged after requisite treatment and they are in good condition," they pointed out.

Former DBA vice president Kamran Zafar Chaudhry, who was also diagnosed as having chickenpox, is still under treatment in the hospital.