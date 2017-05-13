Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday appreciated the state of operational readiness and high morale of troops, and praised the effective response to ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Gen Bajwa said this while visiting troops deployed along Loc in Nakial Sector, where he was briefed on the situation by the local commander.

The army chief also visited parents of Lieutenant Khawar at his home who embraced martyrdom during an operation in Bannu.

Gen Bajwa hailed the supreme sacrifice of the officer and his family for the motherland, the statement added.

He was accompanied by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt General Nadeem Raza.