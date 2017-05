SUKKUR: Unknown men opened fire at a clinic which resulted in the death of doctor and his son in Sukkur late Friday, police said.

According to police the incident took place in Bachal Shah Miani, a suburban area of Sukkur. Two people were killed, Dr. Abdul Karim and his son, Raja Abbasi, while one was wounded, who happened to be a patient.

Police said they were investigating the matter from different angles.