ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has linked 70,000 polling stations proposed for 2018 general elections to the Google map.

According to ECP, a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza discussed at length the proposed polling stations in all four provinces and FATA for 2018 general elections and facilities available there.

The meeting was also informed about the basic facilities, including water, electricity, telephone and bathrooms in the polling stations.

The meeting was informed that there are 758 schools in Punjab and 700 schools in Sindh, which lacked these facilities. It was decided that these polling stations will be provided the basic facilities before the next general elections. The chief election commissioner and members appreciated the work done by the staff in this regard and also decided to showcase the Google linked polling stations to the political parties and media in the near future.