OKARA-The district food authority booked eight persons under Food Control Act (FCA) allegedly involved in illegal procurement of wheat here the other day.

The official sources said that since the last visit of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Okara, the noose around persons involved in illegal wheat procurement has been tightening with each passing day.

In the wake of the operation, cases were registered against Asif Imran, Ahmad Nawaz, Amjad, Azeem, Nawaz, Ejaz, Junaid and Hanif at different police stations in Depalpur. A large number of illegally possessed gunny bags and stocked wheat were also recovered from them.

On the other hand, 10 patwaris were also suspended for marking fake entries of wheat growers in the revenue records.