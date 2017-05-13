SIALKOT-Dozens of eunuchs danced and sang to celebrate the arrest of an accused who had allegedly killed their colleague a month ago.

The eunuchs gathered in front of the Sialkot Press Club and rejoiced at the arrest of Abdullah, who had allegedly shot dead a eunuch Saleem alias Sitara in her house in Uggoki-Sialkot over a money dispute on April 7, last. The police traced out the alleged killer of the slain eunuch and resolved the mystery around "what they called" a blind murder. The jubilant eunuchs danced to the drumbeats despite prevailing hot weather. They also distributed sweets and thanked the local newsmen for highlighting the murder issue. They also chanted slogans in favour of local police for arresting the accused killer.

15 FIREWORKS SELLER HELD

The police arrested as many as 15 accused for selling fireworks in various parts of Daska City here on Friday. According to Daska DSP Lal Muhammad Khokhar, the accused were identified as: Iqbal, Nasir, Khalid, Bashir, Zeeshan, Arshad, Luqman, Khalil, Amjad, Atif, Zahid, Naveed, Tanveer, Hassan and Mushtaq were found selling fireworks and other such materials. He said they were arrested from different parts of Daska city over violation a ban on sale of fireworks. The Daska City police have registered separate cases against the accused under sections 265 and 286 PPC.

Police station

struck by lighting

The entire electric system, UPS, computers and different small saplings were burnt when lightning struck the building of Bambaanwala Police Station here in Daska tehsil in the wee hours of Friday.

It was light raining when the incident occurred. According to officials, policemen and accused in lock-up were frightened due to the loud-thunder of the lightning and clouds. However, no loss of life occurred in the incident.

Youth guns down father

A youth shot dead his father over a domestic dispute in village Bhoonaawali, Daska tehsil on Friday. According to police, Dilawar allegedly gunned down his father Muhammad Ali, 65, over some domestic dispute. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

The Bambaanwala Police have registered a murder case with no arrest in this regard. On the other hand, a married woman Ulfat Bibi, 34, committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic dispute with her in-laws in village Kammaanwala-Sialkot. She was mother of two minor children. The police have launched investigation to ascertain facts.