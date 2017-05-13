ISLAMABAD - While curbing the revenue deficit in the country, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN), a subsidiary body of FBR, has in principle decided to take stern action against the wholesalers and distributors involved in trade of tax evaded cigarettes manufactured by AJK industrial entities.

A senior official of Federal Board of Revenue, on condition of anonymity informed yesterday that the intelligence section of the Board believed that the manufacturers of tax evaded cigarettes belong to AJK have turned their consignments towards Punjab and other areas to market the non-duty paid cigarette brands. “However FBR’s enforcement wing has completed all exercises regarding the criminal proceedings against all those elements, who will be involved in the business of non-duty paid cigarettes,” he maintained.

He further said that the issue has been raised with the AJK revenue authorities who have assured FBR to curb the manufacturers’ cartel involved in trading of non-duty paid cigarettes.

Recently, the FBR’s enforcement wing has seized a truck routed from Muzafarabad to Islamabad carrying a heavy volume of non-duty paid cigarettes. In a recent meeting of National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Commerce, the federal minister had raised the trade of non-duty paid and smuggled cigarettes while expressing disappointment over the performance of departments concerned in curbing illicit trade.

It is worth mentioning here that the implementation of all necessary taxes on tobacco products is almost same in both Pakistan and AJK. However, the manufacturers’ cartel of AJK tobacco industry has been selling tobacco products in Pakistan market against the set minimum price by authority, which leads to tax evasion. With such a staggering price difference, the sale of illicit and non-duty paid cigarettes will grow further causing a huge revenue loss to the national kitty.

According to sources, in Pakistan, illicit trade in cigarettes has risen to more than 40 per cent of the market, where almost 2 out of every 5 cigarettes are illegal. Whereas, the consumption of cigarettes has remained the same, the illicit sector continues to grow and eat up at the legitimate industry’s share and volumes.

Estimates in Pakistan reveal that the government has suffered more than Rs 100 billion losses in revenues in the head of taxes evasion during the last five years.