KASUR-Unavailability of pure foodstuffs and clean drinking water has become the main problems being faced by residents of Kasur, notwithstanding the tall claims being made by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

According to the report of a survey conducted by this reporter, the PFA has failed to bring an end to the food adulteration which has been carried out in the district in every possible way. The PFA efforts to control the menace are restricted only to advertisement on social and print media while practically, they have nothing to do with protecting public lives, especially children from the adulteration mafia.

During the survey, residents of different areas told this correspondent that soft drinks, children eager to consume, are manufactured from spurious acidic powders which not only affect their physical and mental growth but also made them victim of different disease. Similarly, milk, tea leaf, butter, ice cream, ghee, oil and different other kinds of foodstuffs and beverages are adulterated and injurious to people's health.

The reporter also approached the experts who told him that these things are manufactured under unhygienic condition which, they said, are nothing but a live threat to public health.

As far as availability of potable water is concerned, the district lacks the facility and water is contaminated with sewage and different chemicals.

According to the report of Pakistan Council of Research on Water Resources, arsenic level in water has risen to a degree which is dangerous to people's lives.

Another report of a survey reveals that samples of 12 famous brands of mineral water, being sold in Kasur district, have been proved unhygienic in the laboratory. The brands include: Blue, Aqua Health, New Premier, Pacific Pure, Active Life and Crystal Maya.

Residents demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take effective steps to provide clean drinking water to the public. They also urged the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to give up campaign of advertisement on media and do something practically to protect public lives from adulteration mafia. "Those playing with the public lives and health must be hanged as punishment as an example for others," they suggested.

Cardboard caught

fire from 'cigarette'

Huge quantity of cardboard, loaded on a truck, burnt to ashes after it caught fire allegedly from a cigarette thrown by an unidentified person here the other day.

According to the Raja Jang Police, driver Aslam was driving the cardboard-laden truck to private mills in Kot Radha Kishan when the cardboard caught fire from a cigarette, allegedly thrown by an unidentified person. The driver alerted later near Rao Khanwala when the flames grew larger and reduced the cardboard to ashes. Police launched investigation.