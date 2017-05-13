KAMALIA-A family accused the police of siding with the Forest Department officials who allegedly barged into their house and thrashed them over a petty row.

Muhammad Riaz of Kamalia, along with a large number of villagers, told the media at Kamalia Press Club that Forest Block Officer Khalid Kathia and guard Nasir Sial had a minor verbal conflict with him and his son after their buffalo drank water from a canal, flows near Kamalia forest.

The quarrel was reconciled by the passersby but the forest officials did not let it go. He alleged that they, along with 50 accomplices, barged into his house and thrashed his family members.

Talking to The Nation, he said that hue and cry by the family members alerted the neighbours who rushed for their rescue at which the accused fled away, leaving two of their accomplices and motorbikes behind. They were handed over to the police.

Riaz alleged that they were in THQ Hospital Kamalia for treatment of the injured when two of the assailants, along with policemen, came to the hospital which caused quarrel at the THQ Hospital.

He said that the police did not take the motorcycles into custody despite submission of application. The police also did not arrest any of the assailants, he added.

The villagers sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif against the police and Forest Department officials' brutality.