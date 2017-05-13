ISLAMABAD - Contrary to previous parliamentary years, the government will hardly be able to meet constitutional obligation to keep National Assembly for 130 days in session.

Apparently political pressure on incumbent government from multiple fronts, including Panamagate, Dawn Leaks issue, played a vital role to keep the house off session.

The government does not want to provide opposition an open opportunity to lash it on the pretext of these two scandals, parliamentary experts shared with The Nation.

The last National Assembly session (41st session) was prorogued on April 21. The 42nd session may start with the break of 24 days.

Unlike comfortably completing the previous three parliamentary years of National Assembly (NA), the government in the current parliamentary year will hardly be able to fulfil constitutional obligation.

As the constitution makes it obligatory for the 342-seat lower house of parliament to be in session for a total of at least 130 days in each parliamentary year, the present house has still needed a week to meet the obligation.

This National Assembly has so far met for 124 working days in the current parliamentary year, still six days short of the obligatory 130 days while the new parliamentary year will start from June 1.

The constitution, in clause (2) of its article 54, says: “the National Assembly shall meet for not less than one hundred and thirty working days in each year”. The ‘working days’ include any day of a joint sitting of the two houses of parliament and up to two days of adjournment, such as a weekend recess.

A parliamentary source said President Mamnoon Hussain may summon the session by mid of current month (May). “If the 42nd session of lower house of parliament will start by mid of May than it will hardly be able to complete 130 days,” he added.

President Mamnoon Hussain will also address the joint session of the parliament by June 1, which is also considered as first of parliamentary year.

The government, in the upcoming stormy session of National Assembly likely to be summoned on May 15, will face tough time from opposition parties.

The PPP and PTI have already submitted adjournment motions in the National Assembly Secretariat to debate Dawn Leaks issue, JIT on Panama leaks, matter of Kulbhushon Jadhav and other controversial issues.

Minister for IPC Riaz Pirzada, who has tendered resignation to Prime Minister on multiple issues, may also take the floor house to vent his anger in the upcoming session.

The opposition parties sans MQM in last session (41st NA session) staged walkouts from the house almost each day and unanimously demanded resignation of Prime Minister on Panama leaks issue.

Sources said the government through backdoor channels will soon start making contacts with major opposition parties to smoothly pass the financial budget 2017-18. The financial budget session will start from after the upcoming NA session.

The political gurus viewed that government will not face much difficulty to pass the financial budget 2017-18.