LAHORE - After Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNA Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has also served a legal notice on PTI Chairman Imran Khan over the alleged offer of Rs 10 billion for maintaining silence over the Panama leaks in which the Sharifs have been accused of running offshore companies.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday served a legal notice on Imran Khan for accusing the CM of offering Rs 10 billion to the PTI chief through his friend in Dubai for keeping mum over the Panama leaks.

PML-N central leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif asked Imran Khan, through his counsel Azam Nazir Tarar, to take back his allegation within 14 days and tender apology through media otherwise he would sue him for damages to the tune of Rs 10 billion. He said Imran Khan’s allegation is absurd, false and baseless. In the four-page legal notice, Hamza Shehbaz said he belongs to a very respectable political family; his father is the chief minister of the largest province and his uncle is the prime minister of the country. “Imran Khan has not only tarnished my public image, but also hurt my family’s feelings and damaged their reputation,” he said.

Hamza said his friends and relatives are expressing concern over the allegation through telephonic contacts and other means. That is why he has served the instant legal notice on the PTI chairman, demanding his unconditional apology within 14 days, failing which he would move the court of law to seek legal remedy.