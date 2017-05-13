In its application to International Court of Justice (ICJ) about Kukbhushan Jadhav, India hide the true identity of the spy, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

According to sources, nowhere in the application India has mentioned that Jadhav is Indian Navy officer and sentenced to death under charges of terrorism and spreading anarchy in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office of Pakistan’s sources stated that reply of Pakistan to be submitted in ICJ is almost complete.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali, Foreign Secretary Tehmeena Janjua and Additional Secretary Tasneem Aslam held important meetings regarding the issue in last few days.

The FO sources have further stated, at time of Jadhav’s arrest, Pakistan sent a declaration to ICJ that this issue does not come under jurisdiction of the court.

On the other hand, political parties of India are criticising Modi government over its move to go to ICJ as case in the international court only can move forward if all involving states show their consent.

After evaluating the whole of case of Jadhav, Pakistani authorities have reached to consensus that ICJ will be told that Jadhav is not a common Indian citizen rather an individual involved in running a terrorist network in Pakistan hence not eligible for diplomatic access.

Furthermore, international court will be told about ongoing war against terrorism inside Pakistan and names of local militants convicted by military courts to show that Jadhav was not treated under any bias rather he is going to be hanged after a proper legal procedure.