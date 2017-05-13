RAWALPINDI: Three civilians have been injured due to Indian troops unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) early Saturday morning.

The Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement that Indian border forces, without any provocation, fired across the LoC in Karela, Kotkoterra, Khuiratta, Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar and Khanjar sectors. “Pakistani troops befittingly responded to the unprovoked Indian firing, which began at 0700 hours [on Saturday] and continues till now.”

According to details, civilians injured in the Indian firing were residents of Sohana village in Kotkoterra Sector. They were identified as Haji Muhammad Younis, son of Abdul Aziz, Rehana Bibi, wife of Muhammad Asif and Samina Begum, wife of Tufail Mughal.