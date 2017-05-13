SARGODHA-Contractors held a protest against the alleged irregularities in the process of tender invitation for the re-surfacing of a road by Punjab Highway Department.

The project had been accomplished in the absence of executive engineer of M&R Sargodha under the supervision of M&R officer Khalid Siddique.

According to sources, former executive engineer (XEN) of M&R Department was transferred while new XEN was not appointed. Meanwhile, the tender notice was invited in the absence of executive engineer which is illegal and against the departmental rules and regulations, they said. The contractors demanded action against the responsible officers.

DEMOLITION: Sports stadium's walls have been demolished by PTI workers for holding a public meeting to be addressed by their party chief Imran Khan and others.

Its walls have been damaged despite the presence of six entrance and exit gates of stadium. PTI sources said that walls were broken to get an easy pathway for the PTI workers because a huge number of workers will attend the public meeting. PTI sources also claimed that broken walls would be repaired after the public meeting. They also claimed that the action had been made after approval from the district administration.