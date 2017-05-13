ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday contradicted a news item appeared in a section of media about mention of Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal's visit to Pakistan during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In a statement the Minister said: "There was no mention of Sajjan Jindal in meeting between the Prime Minister and the COAS."

The Minister said that "Jindal is a friend of the Prime Minister and met him in his personal capacity. The news item that made rounds yesterday is incorrect".

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the caravan of Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri at Mastung, which reportedly claimed 25 innocent lives and caused injuries to scores of people including the Maulana.

In a statement issued here, the Minister said that she was extremely saddened by the loss of innocent human lives and injuries sustained by scores of people.

Marriyum said that such heinous acts could not dent the resolve and determination of the people of Pakistan who had exhibited an exemplary spirit of sacrifice to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

The Minister said that the valiant Armed Forces and the law-enforcing agencies of Pakistan would not relent until all the terrorists were eliminated and the perpetrators of such cruel acts were made to face their consequences.

She expressed her heart-felt condolences with the families of the martyrs and prayed to Almighty Allah to give exalted places to them in the paradise.

Marriyum also expressed her sympathy with the families of the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.