ISLAMABAD - Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced countrywide protests from tomorrow (Sunday) against the attack on his party’s central secretary-general and Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri that left 27 dead and scores of others seriously injured.

Terming the attack on Maulana Haideri as attack on the parliament, the JUI-F chief condemned the attack in the harshest terms making it loud and clear that they would not let the extremist mindset succeed in their nefarious designs and would defeat them at any cost.

“Such cowardly acts will not deter them and we will not let them impose their own way of governance against the will of the people of Pakistan,” Fazl said, while talking to media.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani said that the attack on Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Gahfoor Haideri was actually attack on the parliament and in a way it was an attack on the state.

He said that they would continue to carry the flag of the constitution, the rule of law and democracy forward and would defeat the terrorists though it was a continuous process and required some time to weed out those elements from the society.

Maulana Rehman said that it was not the first time his party leaders were attacked and killed as he himself had survived several attempts on his life only because those elements considered them as the main hurdle in their way.

He said that they were unflinchingly standing with the rule of law and constitution of Pakistan and would not waver from their position, and vowed to flush out those elements from the society with the support of the nation, which also stood by the constitution of Pakistan.

Terming the ongoing war on terror as partly a psychological war, Fazlur Rehman said that those elements were defeated and now they were conducting suicide attacks on soft targets in frustration. He asked the masses to stand firm against those elements as the nation had no choice but to win the war for the future of the country.

Fazlur Rehman said that they had lost so many people in the war against terror but the party leadership and their workers and activists were firmly standing on the position that the party had taken against these elements and would not alter its position.

He prayed for all those who were martyred in the attack and early recovery of the injured.

To a question, Fazlur Rehman said that Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was safe and had received minor injuries.

He said that the party would be observing Saturday as a day of mourning for all those martyred in the Mustang attack, while from Sunday the party would be launching a countrywide protest against the attack and the militancy in the country.