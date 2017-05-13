PESHAWAR - Rejecting the provincial government’s proposed Private School Regulatory Authority Bill 2016, owners of private educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced to support a strike call given by the Provincial Action Council for Friday next.

They also announced to stage a protest demonstration outside the provincial assembly building on Tuesday (May 16).

While speaking at a joint press conference organised by the National Education Council, PEIMA, APSA, Fata Education Council, PEAK, PSA and NEC, NEC Chairman and PEIMA General Secretary Nazar Hussain said that the provincial government did not take the actual stakeholders on board in preparing the proposed regulatory bill.

He said that the passage of the bill from the KP Assembly without consulting relevant stakeholders was a joke with the entire private education sector and against the democratic values and traditions of the province. He asked the provincial government to withdraw the proposed bill and extend support to the private sector to improve the quality of education and achieve the target of literacy in the province.

Expressing concern over the regulatory bill, Hussain said if the proposed law was passed then every school would have to pay Rs15,000 as minimum wage per teacher and would be bound to submit all details to the authority in case of hiring and firing of employees and increase in monthly and annual fee.

“If the bill is passed, then a large number of the educational institutions will have to sack the staff and wind up the business as they will not be able to afford such a growing expenditure,” he said adding with the establishment of the authority will lead to massive sacking and unemployment and students would be deprived of quality education.

Flanked by APSA President Shahid Wali, Fata Education Council Chairman Murtaza and representatives of other private educational institutions, Hussain said several meetings had been held with the education officials to negotiate the issue but to no avail.

The NEC chairman said that on Tuesday next (May 16) owners and principals of private educational institutions would hold a protest rally outside the provincial assembly building, and similarly, on May 19 and 20, all private schools and colleges across the province would remain closed.

APSA President Shahid Wali said that the PAC would also take leaders of all political parties into confidence to muster their support against the proposed law. He said the proposed regulatory authority was a direct threat to the private sector and schools located in far-flung and remote areas where tuition fee is a few hundred rupees would be affected the most.

They asked the government to avoid political interference and encourage qualified educationists to run education system in the province, otherwise, the system would collapse.