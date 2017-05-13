SHEIKHUPURA-The Lahore High Court, taking suo moto notice of the "mysterious disappearance" of a former lady councillor, has directed the police to locate whereabouts of the woman at the earliest.

It is to be noted that Naseem Akhtar, a former lady councillor of UC Narang Mandi had gone missing under mysterious circumstances in July 2016, on her way to Muridke.

Despite the lapse of 10 months, the woman could not be traced out so far. The Lahote High Court took suo moto notice of the disappearance of the ex-lady councillor. On Friday, the court ordered the law enforcement agencies to locate whereabouts of the missing woman at the earliest.

Naseem Akhtar had gone Muridke from Narang to see her brother but never turned her home since then. The family and local police have utilised all resources to trace and recover the woman but in vain. On the other hand, The Sheikhupura District Police Office, following the high court directives, has formulated a special investigation team to locate whereabouts of the woman. According to DPO office, an amount of Rs50,000 would be given as reward to the person who would inform the police about the whereabouts of the woman.

PRISONER DIES

A prisoner died under mysterious circumstances here in District Jail on Friday. The deceased identified as Zubair, was convicted of a murder. The jail authority in this connection did not provide any information.

TUBE-WELLS' POWER

SUPPLY DISCONNECTION

The Lesco disconnected electricity supply to 23 tube-wells, situated in different areas of the city over non-payment of bills. The disconnection of power supply resulted in acute shortage of water across the city, causing great public nuisance. The citizens have demanded the Sheikhupura deputy commissioner to intervene and restore power supply to the tube-wells to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the residents.