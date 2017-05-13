KASUR-A man was shot dead and three others were injured critically after two groups scuffled over children's fight here the other day.

According to the Phoolnagar Police, children of Ashfaq and Nazim scuffled over some minor issue which also got their elders involved in the quarrel.

They opened fire on each other which left the former dead while three others from both sides got injured critically and were shifted to hospital. Police are investigating.

MAN DEPRIVED OF RS150,000

A brick-kiln owner was deprived of Rs150,000 in Bhagian Kalan here the other day. Muhammad Ashiq told the Phoolnagar Police that he was on his way on a motorbike after withdrawing Rs150,000 from a private bank. Near Rohi nullah in Bhagian Kalan, two unidentified dacoits intercepted him and snatched the money at gunpoint. Police launched investigation.

LPG decanting goes unchecked



NOORPUR THAL-There is no check on the illegal business of LPG decanting as a large number of shops in different areas are running the business without following the requisite safety measures.

According to residents, LPG decanting outlets are operating in various areas of the Thal having no standard safety measures, putting lives of citizens at risk. A number of such gas shops operate in congested areas.

The LPG decanting from one cylinder to another, using electric motors, is prohibited but the practice is continued due to the absence of strict monitoring by the authorities concerned.

The inhabitants of the Thal appealed to the high-ups concerned to rein in the illegal sellers of the LPG.