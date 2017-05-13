SADIQABAD - A man was crushed in an attempt to board a moving train here the other day. According to Rescue 1122, Barkat Ali, 42, of Basti Gul Muhammad Nawaz sustained critical injuries in a failed-attempt to board Karachi-bound Hazara Express train. He was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been handed over to his family, the rescue said.

Canal's closure threaten cotton crop: Farmers are faced with great ordeal due to two-month-long blockage of Lakhi minor canal which has resulted in deteriorated condition of their cultivated lands.

The affected farmers told the media that they had cultivated cotton crops on their lands and were expected to yield a good crop. But the minor canal's prolonged blockage has threatened destruction of the crop which, they said, will not only cost them a huge loss but also affect the country's economy. Besides, their cattle have also been deprived of drinking water.

Farmers including Sabir Hussain, Azam Khan, Usman, Juma Khan and Umar Khan demanded the administration to release water into the mines.