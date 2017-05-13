KARACHI: Man killed his wife, two children and brother-in-law over a domestic dispute in Karachi.

According to police, the suspect, Mannan Bangali, killed his wife, children and brother-in-law with an iron rod in Orangi Town, Karachi.

This woman, Rabia was his second wife, while his first wife had died, the suspect told the police while confessing to the crime. According to the suspect, they would often quarrel over domestic issues. He also claimed that Rabia had attacked him with a rod, due to which he killed her, their two children and his brother-in-law.