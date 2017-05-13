MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The PML-N lawmakers and worker, flanked by traders set up a protest camp here at Saddr Chowk to condemn May 10, attack on Municipal Committee Chairman Haji Nasir by opposition PTI councillors and their supporters.

The camp was attended by Punjab Minister for Women Hamida Waheed, MNA Mumtaz Tarar, MNA Nasir Bosal, MPA Shafqat Gondal and large number of traders and the party workers. They condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the chairman. Partial strike was also observed by traders in the city as mark to show their support with the chairman.

On the other hand, Chairman UC Pindi Purani Arshad Kakoo, MC councillors - Naeem Maiken and Javed Kakoana involved in attack and torture on the MC chairman along with 50 other persons have been booked under Section 395, 365, 188, 440, 148, 149, 109 PPC, 7 ATA by the City Police. Arshad Kakoo has been arrested where as some of the accused have sought protective bail from the Lahore High Court Lahore, according to reliable sources.

The accused councillors accompanied by supporters on Wednesday assaulted the chairman in his office when he refused to allocate development funds for their wards. The accused allegedly belaboured and dragged the chairman out of the office and attempted to abduct him. The incident spread panic and terror in the city and under fear the traders closed their shops and business. MC office was also closed.