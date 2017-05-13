LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the former vice chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board [ETPB] Chaudhry Muhammad Ali over charges of embezzlement worth Rs1.87 billion through MS High Links (Pvt) Ltd.

According to a National Accountability Bureau spokesman, Muhammad Ali was working in the ETPB as vice chairman (Grade-20) and Rs200 million were embezzled during his tenure.

He was arrested from Askari-X. A co-accused, Chaudhry Muhammad Imran, holds 5 per cent shares of MS High Links (Pvt) Ltd which seized functioning after getting huge amounts from investors. He was arrested from Shalimar Town, Lahore.

NAB, after presenting accused Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Imran before an accountability court, obtained their 12-day physical remand for investigations.