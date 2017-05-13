ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Qamar Zaman Chaudhary, while chairing a meeting here on Friday, said that the bureau intended to curb corruption with an iron hand by adopting a policy of zero tolerance across the board for a corruption free Pakistan.

He said that the NAB had chalked out a proactive National Anti-Corruption Strategy to curb corruption and corrupt practices from the country, said a statement issued by the bureau.

The NAB during the last 16 years has received about 326,694 complaints from individuals and private/public organisations.

During this period, the NAB authorised 10,992 complaint verifications, 7,303 inquiries, 3,648 investigations, filed 2,667 corruption references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio is about 76 per cent.

The NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, wilful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc.

Since NAB’s inception, one of the NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs287 billion of ill-gotten money, which was deposited in the national exchequer.

The chairman said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations were almost double as compared to the same period in 2014 and 2015.

The comparative figures for the latest two years are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of the NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trust in the NAB.

The Pildat in its report supports the position stated above as 42 per cent people trusted the NAB against 30 per cent for police and 29 per cent for government officials.

The recent report of Transparency International also rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 116, which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to the NAB chairman’s efforts.

The World Economic Forum and Mishal Pakistan, according to Global Competitiveness Index rated Pakistan from 126 to 122 this year, which is a great achievement of Pakistan all due to the NAB efforts.

Chaudhry said that to create awareness against the ill-effects of corruption among the youth of Pakistan, the NAB in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and in a very short span of time established over 42,000 character building societies (CBSs) in universities/colleges.

The NAB’s target increasing the number of Character Building Societies (CBS) to at least 50,000 in 2017 in order to make the students aware of the ill effects of corruption.