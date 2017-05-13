Nine labourers killed while two injured in result of a gun attack at Gwadar, reported Waqt News.

According to sources, unknown militants targeted the laborers at Pishgaan area of Gawadar when they were busy in working on a road.

After the firing, militants fled from the scene.

Security forces have reached at site as injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

The reports stated that militants targeted the labourers from two different points.

A search operation is underway as forces have cordoned off the whole area.

This is not the first attack of its kind as militants have targeted the labourers and workers in Balochistan.

Balochistan Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has condemned the attack and stated that RAW funded militants are doing such heinous crimes in the province.

On Friday, a bomb exploded next to a convoy of Senate Deputy Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Mastung, killing at least 27 people and injuring many more.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the bombing outsider a seminary, 47 kilometres from Balochistan capital Quetta, where Haideri had gone to distribute graduation certificates among students.

“There are 26 casualties reported so far in Mastung blast,” Mastung Assistant Commissioner told The Nation.

Another victim was reported to have succumbed to injuries later at hospital. Rescuers and medical sources said at least 35 people were wounded in the blast. Ten of them were in serious condition, said a district health official, Sher Ahmed Satakzai.

The military forces of Pakistan including Frontier Core (FC) and Pakistan Army have tackled numerous attack and militants in the province.

The security situation is increasing in the province as numbers of militant commanders have surrendered in front of the authorities during last four years but level of threat and militancy still exist at some level.

This threat is expected to be eliminated soon with development of the area.