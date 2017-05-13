GUJRAT-Oracle, the world's leading database software giant, has partnered with the University of Gujrat (UoG) to set up an academy at the varsity and train about 40,475 IT students and 268 faculty members from UoG and its 131 affiliated colleges and institutions in three years. An agreement to this effect was signed between the UoG and Oracle Systems Pakistan here at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day.

UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum and Asim Khusroo, MD Oracle Systems Pakistan, attended the ceremony as chief guests. According to the agreement, 150 faculty members of the UoG would be trained in Oracle Database Foundations, Database Design, Java Foundations, and Java as well as PLSQL Programming in three years to take up their responsibilities as instructors at the Oracle Academy. They would be allowed to use the Oracle Academy infrastructure to train another batch of 118 instructors.

The ceremony was attended by Consultant Tanvir Ahmad, Oracle representative Arfan Shahzad, UoG deans, directors, HoDs, senior faculty members and a large number of students.

"We must focus on quality research and promote technology to achieve sustainable development goals," Dr Ziaul Qayyum emphasised. He said that the UoG is fast implementing its Learning Management System and Campus Management System as part of smart university concept launched and supported by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC). He expressed his hope that UoG-Oracle partnership in setting up the Oracle Academy will open news vistas of progress and development for the country.

Asim Khusroo said, "We must provide our younger generation every opportunity to gain latest and up-to-date knowledge and technical skills in keeping with the IT revolution if we want to catch up with the rest of the world."