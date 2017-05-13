Pakistan and China have signed various agreements in Beijing on Saturday. reported Radio Pakistan. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister of all four provinces are in China for One road, One belt forum.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang witnessed the ceremony.

Federal Ministers, Advisor on Foreign Affairs and Chief Ministers of all four provinces were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan is committed to complete China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at the earliest.

He said Pakistan considers China as an important friend.

Prime Minister also expressed full support for the completion of One-Belt, One Road initiative.

Both countries signed agreements on different projects including RMB of Gwadar Airport, Gwadar Expressway, framework of KKH, 21st century's maritime silk road and development of other projects related to CEPC.