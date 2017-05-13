ISLAMABAD - A high-level trilateral security meeting of Pakistan, Afghanistan and the US-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan held at GHQ Rawalpindi on Friday and discussed steps for improving military-to-military coordination and operations.

The Afghan side was led by its Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Major General Habib Hesari and Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Christopher Haas represented Resolute Support Mission while Pakistan was represented by DGMO Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

According to ISPR, during the trilateral meeting, the senior delegates stressed upon the need to defeat Daesh through complementary efforts in respective areas of operations.

The trilateral meeting was succeeded by a two-star Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral meeting, in which both sides discussed measures for improving military-to-military coordination and cooperation.

Chaman incident, border control/management and measures to curb cross-border fire violations were also discussed. Both sides agreed to enhance frequency of bilateral interactions at multiple tiers through different command and staff channels to foster an environment of mutual respect, trust, cordiality and cooperation.

On May 5, Afghan forces targeted Pakistani troops guarding a census team near Chaman border, leaving at least 12 people, including women, children and an FC man, dead and 47 others injured.

In the retaliatory fire, Pakistani forces killed 50 Afghan soldiers and border security personnel and injured more than 100 troops, besides destroying five Afghan check posts.

Pakistan had intimated Afghan authorities about conducting the census in the border villages at Chaman. However, the Afghan ambassador had contested the claim and said only two Afghan troops were killed.

The Chaman border remained closed for all the traffic including the NATO goods.

The local commanders on both sides after series of flag meetings had agreed to undertake a joint geological survey through Google map to resolve the issues once for all.

Pakistan decided to fence Pakistan side of the Pak-Afghan border in February after series of terrorist attacks across the country which claimed lives of more than 100 innocent people.

The move to fence the border is aimed at curbing the cross border movement and infiltration by the militants. Following the tragic terrorist attacks, Pakistan Army launched the ongoing major operation Raadul Fasaad to purge the country of terrorism and extremism. More than one hundred terrorists have been killed so far while more than three thousands suspects have been arrested so far.