SADIQABAD-The campaign for the PPP re-organisation in South Punjab has got a positive feedback and it can play a significant role in the party's success in the next general elections.

PPP leaders including MPA Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, district president Javed Akbar Dhillon and PYO district president Khawar Bajwa stated while addressing a public meeting in Chak 169 here the other day.

They pointed out that the youth presence will be helpful in strengthening the party network and conveying its message to large number of people. They said that under directives by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the old party workers are being contacted and pursue to rejoin the party. They also criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to have allegedly been involved in unprecedented corruption and funds embezzlement. "Nawaz government has also failed to resolve the public problems," they added. They claimed that the PPP will sweep the next general elections.

On the other hand, PPP South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan claimed that the ruling party will be wept out from Sadiqabad in the next polls. He was talking to a delegation of new-joiners of the PPP.

He said that people have tired of the rulers' false claims and have been joining Pakistan People's Party in all areas of the country. He claimed that the future belongs to the PPP, adding that the party will continue struggling for rights of the poor.

Traders threaten shutdown

The trade unions threatened a shutdown in the city if the Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) imposes 'unfair' taxes.

Talking to media, representatives of different trade unions said that the TMC intends to increase the ratio of taxes by 200 percent on traders under the head of different transactions and business activities. They said that the trading community will not accept this, what they said, unfair increase in taxes and will resist its implementation befittingly. They said that the government is incapable to provide the public with basic necessities of life. "The government has failed to provide electricity, gas and clean drinking water to the public but wants to grab every single penny of the public savings," they regretted.

STRIKE FOR CHAMBERS

The Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) observed strike against the government for not allotting place for lawyers' chamber at judicial complex here.

Speaking to the mediamen, TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, vice president Talib Bhatti, general secretary Jam Fakhruddin and spokesman Abdul Rauf Solangi said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. But no place could be allotted for the lawyers' chamber so far. They demanded the government to allot a suitable place for lawyers' chamber at the judicial complex.