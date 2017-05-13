PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai has taken serious notice of the unscheduled and excessive power outage in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and warned the federal government to ensure supply of electricity otherwise the party will announce agitation.

Ayesha Gulalai also urged the people of KP to ensure full participation in the protest demonstration against the authorities concerned.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Friday, Gulalai said that the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were experiencing with 18-20 hours long electricity loadshedding. She asked the federal government to stop unjust with them.

Flanked by PTI activists and youth leaders, she maintained that the situation was getting from bad to worst due to unscheduled hour-long electricity loadshedding across the province.

She said consumers are experiencing 12-hours power outages, despite 100 per cent billing recovery in Peshawar region.

The PTI MNA further said that the losses of power transmission and distribution lines were collected from the poor consumers, which was completely unfair.

She said that there was not set up sufficient workshop for maintenance of power transformers, due to which local people generated funds on self-help basis in the locality to bring their power transformer in order.

“KP is producing electricity at the lowest cost, despite the fact, the federal government sold at double price to the province,” Gulalai said.

She added that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was getting only 1,300 megawatts electricity against its legitimate quota of 2,100 megawatts, which was completely unjust with people of the province.

Gulalai blamed the federal government for not cooperating in the execution of electricity projects, meant for overcoming the current energy crisis in the country as well as in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

She mentioned that three hydel power projects in Kohistan, Swat and Mardan districts had so far completed, but the government was creating a hurdle to supply power transmission lines there.

She claimed that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has the potential to generate 30,000 megawatts electricity to fulfill the growing need of electricity in the country.

She also informed that the provincial government had initiated work on more than 356 micro/mini hydel power projects, out of which, 180 would be handed over to the community very shortly.

She also criticized the federal government for delaying in the release of installment net hydel profit dues, which was meant to kept deprive from people of the province their legitimate rights.

Taking jibe at the PML-Nawaz leader, Amir Muqam, she said that those criticizing PTI-led provincial government was gaining political loyalty by distributing power transformers in different areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

She alleged the appointment of PESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on political grounds and asked the induction should be made through an executive order of KP chief minister.