SADIQABAD-About Rs190 million worth development projects have been launched in PP-296 constituency which, after completion, will be helpful in fulfilling residents' needs at their doorsteps.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Shafiq Pappa stated during a meeting with PML-N spokesman Abdus Saboor Chaudhry here the other day.

He said that the funds were released on special orders of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to carry out different development projects for uplift of the area. He said that Rs75 million will be spent for the construction of Minthar Road from Nishtar Chowk to Begarh Garhi, Rs70 million for rehabilitation of deteriorated roads and tuff-tiling of streets and Rs50 million for laying of water supply lines and sewer system.

He claimed that the projects will be completed soon, adding the government will overcome the public woes by 2018. He also claimed to win next general elections in Sadiqabad.