ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the incident where the stage had collapsed during recording of a private TV channel programme causing deaths and injuries to many people here.

The notice was taken on media reports that two people were killed and dozens of others were injured after the stage collapsed. Reportedly, instead of providing medical aid to the injured people, most of the management staff the housing society had allegedly escaped from the site and turned off the lights making it difficult to carry out rescue activities.

Allegedly, the injured people were not provided proper medical treatment.

Moreover, the Islamabad administration allegedly remained silent spectator in the whole episode and seemed reluctant to take action in accordance with the law.

The chief justice has sought report from the chief commissioner and the IGP, Islamabad, within 48 hours.