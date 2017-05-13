ISLAMABAD:- The security of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing Panama Leaks case has been beefed-up after a demand came-up from the few members of JIT. According to sources, now the Rangers personnel have also been deployed to back up already deployed police contingent. Moreover, a decision to tighten the security was made after a demand had come up from few members of JIT seeking Rangers security. According to Police Department, the police personnel were already providing security to JIT members, however, after the revised decision police and Rangers personnel both are providing round the clock security to JIT members.–Online