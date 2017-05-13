Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on Vice Minister Mr. Zheng Xiaosong of International Department of Communist Party of China in Beijing.

During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-China relations, extension of mutual cooperation in different sectors and strengthening of contacts between Pakistan Muslim League-N and Communist Party of China came under discussion.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Chinese President Mr. Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Mr. Li Keqiang played an important role in making China as second largest economic power of the world. He said that China cooperated with Pakistan and proved its friendship when we were facing terrorism and energy crisis. He said that Chinese friendship is a very precious asset of every Pakistani. Both the countries are important partners of development, prosperity and peace-destination, he added.

China has given hope of a peaceful and prosperous future to the world under its President Mr. Xi Jinping and Pakistan is impressed by the Chinese model of peace and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he congratulates the Chinese leadership over the holding of one belt one road and Pakistan fully supports historic step of holding one belt one road forum and added that due to one belt one road, China would be able to develop coordinated contacts with other Asian countries, Europe and Africa. He said that completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would change the course of history in the region.

Vice Minister Communist Party of China said that although Chinese nation is very hard working but Shehbaz Sharif is more hard working than us. He said that projects have been forwarded speedily in Punjab by Shehbaz Sharif and the speed of work of Shehbaz Sharif has got the honour of Punjab Speed in China and it is not Punjab Speed but “Shehbaz Speed”.

He said that future of Punjab is bright and shining under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif. Vice Minister Communist Party of China Zheng Xiaosong also hosted a dinner in the honor of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.