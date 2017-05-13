TANK: The Pakistan Army and local political administration today has started surveying houses that were destroyed during Operation Rah-e-Nijat in South Waziristan.

Those who have been affected will be awarded with monetary compensation of Rs. 400,000 for completely destroyed houses, and Rs. 150,000 for partially damaged houses.

According to the political administration of the area, the survey began today in Kaniugram's villages Silay Roga, Sikandra, Chilgozi, Asman Munza, and Saam.

"To complete the survey teams have been made comprising of members of the Pakistan Army, political administration, building department, and tribal elders," South Waziristan Political Agent Zafar Islam Khattak said.

As per a political agent’s statement, Rs. 30 million have been distributed as compensation for destroyed houses. The government has been asked to further grant Rs. 3 billion to the affected residents.

Operation Rah-e-Nijat was launched by the Pakistan Army in South Waziristan Agency in 2009.