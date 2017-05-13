Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Saturday that Muslims are the victims of terrorism in the world most of the time.

Addressing a public meeting at Chakri near Rawalpindi on Saturday evening, he said terrorism and extremism has no link with Islam.

The interior minister said national interest will always be protected at every level. He said politics of agitation is halting development process in the country. The minister said some people and parties dislike him because he talks of Islam and ideology.

He said people have rejected the politics of agitation and false claims as it has harmed democracy.

The minister further added that development schemes worth billion of rupees initiated during the last four years are a testimony of the Government's commitment towards the well being of people.

“I was offered key positions and also tried to buy my loyalty in the past. Neither I am a liar nor do I like such people,” said Nisar.

While referring to PTI chief without taking his name, Nisar asked the gathering not to pay any heed to those who had come out with a slogan of bringing a big change in the country.

“I have defended Pakistan wholeheartedly,” the interior minister said.