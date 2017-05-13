KASUR-Three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted by the police in 64 different cases of heinous crimes were shot dead by 'accomplices' in an alleged shootout with police here the other night.

According to the Raja Jang Police, Waqas made a call on 15 and complained that five unidentified accused, riding two motorbikes, snatched motorbike and Rs15,000 from him at gunpoint. He told the police that the accused fled away towards Raja Jang area. On information, police set-up a picket on Raiwind Road near Chitti Koi. In the meanwhile, police spotted five suspects, riding three motorbikes, and signalled them to stop. But the accused resorted to indiscriminate firing on the police and fled away. The police rushed after the accused. Near Rohi nullah, the accused dismounted their bikes, took different positions and opened fire on the police party. The police fired back in retaliation. When the firing stopped, police found an accused in critical condition while two of his accomplices were killed. The injured accused who identified himself as Farooq alias Farooqi and told the police that his accomplices opened fire on them which left him injured and two others dead. The deceased were identified as Iftikhar alias Khari Kumhar and Jabbar alias Jabri Teeli. The injured was shifted to hospital but he died on the way. The police recovered the snatched motorbike, Rs15,000 and three pistols from them. The police said that the accused were involved in 64 different cases of robbery, murder, theft and shootouts with police. The police have formed special teams to arrest the fleeing accused.

Man killed in attempt to board train

SADIQABAD: A man was crushed in an attempt to board a moving train here the other day. According to Rescue 1122, Barkat Ali, 42, of Basti Gul Muhammad Nawaz sustained critical injuries in a failed-attempt to board Karachi-bound Hazara Express train. He was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been handed over to his family, the rescue said.

Canal's closure

threaten cotton crop

Farmers are faced with great ordeal due to two-month-long blockage of Lakhi minor canal which has resulted in deteriorated condition of their cultivated lands. The affected farmers told the media that they had cultivated cotton crops on their lands and were expected to yield a good crop. But the minor canal's prolonged blockage has threatened destruction of the crop which, they said, will not only cost them a huge loss but also affect the country's economy. Besides, their cattle have also been deprived of drinking water. Farmers including Sabir Hussain, Azam Khan, Usman, Juma Khan and Umar Khan demanded the administration to release water into the mines.

Shortage of meters rile power consumers

KHANGARH: Power consumers are suffering great ordeal due to acute shortage and poor functioning of electricity meters across the city. The report of a survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that there is no uninterrupted supply of electricity to the city due to non-replacement of the consumers' defective metres. Residents of different areas said during the survey that power consumers have been deprived of new electricity meters despite paying the requisite amount of money. They held the negligent Mepco staff responsible for the situation. Despite prolonged electricity suspension, they have been overcharging in electricity bills, they regretted.

They said that whenever Khangarh SDO Allah Bachaya is contacted, he says that he has written many letters for issuance of electricity meters but nothing has been done so far by the high-ups. They demanded the Mepco Multan CEO to look into the grave situation and provide the consumers with electricity metres.–