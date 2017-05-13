KAMALIA-Citizens expressed grave concerns over frequent traffic jams on the road leading from Kamalia city to THQ Hospital, saying it is causing problems in shifting patients to the hospital.

During a survey, they said that the road, passing through vegetable market, is the shortest and fastest route to shift patients to the hospital. But traffic mess on the road has raised serious concerns among citizens as they are faced with problems to shift patients to the hospital, they added. They held abundance of donkey carts and tractor-trolleys in vegetable market responsible for the traffic mess. "The situation becomes worst when ambulances, carrying critical patients, get stuck in traffic jams for hours," they claimed, adding that traffic remains blocked from 2pm to 5pm on daily basis. They also told this correspondent about a recent incident when an ambulance, carrying a patient, remained stuck in traffic jam for more than half an hour and had to turn back and chose a longer route to reach the hospital. They regretted that near the vegetable market, there is often left no way for patients who are being taken on motorbikes which cause delay and worsen patients' condition.

They demanded the authorities concerned to relocate the vegetable market outside the city so that citizens could get rid of traffic mess.