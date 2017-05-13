HYDERABAD: An accident took place when two goods trains collided between Bholari and Meeting Pul near Hyderabad today. Several bogies were derailed and crashed into one another.

According to officials, a goods train transporting containers crashed into another train carrying oil.

Rescue teams and other officials are assessing the damage and whether any casualties took place.

Due to the accident both the North and South-bound train network was halted. It would take nearly 8-10 hours to clear the tracks, said a senior Pakistan Railways official.