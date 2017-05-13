SARGODHA: District and sessions Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq handed down a death sentence and life imprisonment to two suspects for a murder case in the Katha Saghral police jurisdiction.

According to the prosecution, Shahnawaz, along with Ahmad Nawaz, Gulbaz and Sher Muhammad, killed Ghulam Haider of Mangowal over an old enmity on October 10, 2015. The local police had registered a case against the suspects and presented the charge sheet before the court for trial.

After considering the evidence, the court sentenced Shahnawaz to death and sent Ahmad Nawaz to jail for life.

The court ordered them to pay Rs2,000,000 to the legal heirs of the victims as compensation. The court acquitted Gulbaz and Sher Muhammad by giving them the benefit of doubt.

In another case, additional district and sessions judge Mian Shahzad Raza sentenced a man to death on Friday for a murder case in the Bhalwal police jurisdiction.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Mumtaz of Bhalwal, with his accomplice Akhtar, had murdered Muhammad Ashraf over some issue on July 6, 2007.

Police registered a case against the accused and the court sentenced Mumtaz to death, while slapping a fine of Rs220,000. It also handed a sentence of 10 years imprisonment to Akhtar.

Meanwhile, police also arrested 11 suspects and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession on Friday.

Members of the force confiscated 2,800g of hashish, 1,005g of heroin, 226 bottles of liquor, one pistol and a gun.